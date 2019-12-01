4 Main Rivals Of Upcoming Tata Gravitas – Toyota Innova To Mahindra XUV500

Tata Gravitas, which is essentially a 7-seater Harrier SUV, will launched in February 2020 to become the flagship model in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup

Recently, Tata Motors confirmed the name of the long-awaited 7-seater version of the Harrier. Slated to launch as the Tata Gravitas, the new model will hit the market in February 2020. We expect the launch of the new model to take place at the Auto Expo 2020, with the deliveries starting soon thereafter.

For the uninitiated, the Gravitas is nothing but a 7-seater version of the Harrier that will have larger dimensions than the donor model. It will even have a more powerful motor in the form of the Kryotec170 2.0-litre diesel engine. Another factor working in favour of the Gravitas would be the availability of an automatic transmission option.

Like the Harrier, the new model will be underpinned by the OMEGA architecture. It will become the third model in the company’s lineup to be based on the IMPACT 2.0 design language. However, its design, at least until the C-pillar will clone the aesthetics of the Harrier.

Tata Gravitas will become the flagship model in the company’s lineup and will be the most premium SUV we’ve seen from the Indian UV maker so far. In this post, we will tell you about as many as 4 SUV and MPV models that will rival the new Tata SUV.

1. Jeep Compass

One of the biggest rivals of the Tata Gravitas will be the Jeep Compass. The most affordable model in the Jeep India lineup has been facing stiff competition from the latest crop of SUVs and things might get even worse with the advent of the seven-seater version of the Harrier. The Gravitas will share its 2.0-litre 170 bhp motor with the Compass.

However, while the Trailhawk gets a ZF-sourced 9-speed automatic transmission, the Indian SUV will make do with a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic unit. A 6-speed manual transmission will be standard. The Compass has been on sale in a price range of Rs 15.6 lakh to 23.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, in all likelihood, the Gravitas would hold a pricing edge over the Jeep model, along with having a more spacious cabin and probably more features, too.

2. MG Hector

While the Tata Gravitas would hold a clear pricing advantage over the Jeep Compass, one model that could become a cheaper alternative to the Gravitas is the MG Hector. That said, the Hector, in spite of being a spacious model, is a strict 5-seater.

Also, the 7-seater version of the Hector is still a while away from its launch and until its advent, the new Tata model could have a free run of sorts. Also, while the 7-seater Harrier will be available only with a 2.0-litre diesel unit belting out 170 hp, the Hector is available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit that produces 143 PS and the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit as the Gravitas.

It also offers a mild hybrid system with the petrol unit, but the diesel variant misses out on an automatic transmission. The Hector has been on sale in a price range of Rs 12.48 lakh to Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Toyota Innova Crysta

An indirect rival of the Tata Gravitas will be the Toyota Innova Crysta, one of the most popular MPVs on sale today. The Crysta already enjoys a huge fan following owing to its spacious cabin, powerful engine options and a high reliability. Also, while the Gravitas will be available only with a diesel engine option, the Crysta comes with a choice of petrol and diesel motors.

The base diesel engine is a 2.4-litre unit that is available with a manual transmission, while the bigger 2.8-litre unit comes with an automatic gearbox. The 2.7-litre petrol option is also available solely with an automatic transmission.

The popular MPV has been on sale in a price range of Rs 14.93 lakh – Rs 22.43 lakh (ex-showroom). All said and done, the Gravitas might still hold an advantage over the Crysta due to its bolder looks and features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

4. Mahindra XUV500

A 7-seater SUV that might give the Gravitas a run for its money is the ageing but hugely capable Mahindra XUV500. Like all the above models, the XUV500 comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engine options, with both the units being available with an automatic gearbox. The XUV500 has proven to be a hugely successful model so far and is even available with an optional AWD system for those looking for off-roading capabilities.

While even the Gravitas would offer an AWD unit, the same might not be available right from the launch of the vehicle. Currently, the XUV500 is priced in a range of Rs 12.22 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gravitas might struggle to match the XUV500 on the pricing front.