4 Mahindra EVs Gearing Up To Launch Soon – Check Out New Details

Mahindra & Mahindra will expand its EV portfolio with the launch of multiple new products including the XUV3XO EV, born-electric XUV.e8, BE.05 and more

Mahindra will begin its electric onslaught next year with the launch of multiple new models in the Indian market. Based on the new born-electric INGLO platform, the new range of Mahindra EV SUVs will be far more technologically advanced and efficient. The Indian carmaker has already showcased a few of these products across different events and we already have a good idea of what to expect from the brand’s upcoming EV range. In this article, let’s look at the 4 Mahindra EVs launching next year.

1. Mahindra XUV3XO EV

Mahindra launched the XUV3XO in the Indian market earlier this year and it is the mid-life facelift update of the XUV300. A new EV based on the XUV3XO is already under development and has been spotted multiple times on the road during test runs. The electric compact SUV is expected to get a 35kWh battery pack.

It will be positioned below the XUV400 EV in the brand’s line-up, squarely aimed at the Tata Nexon EV. As per the reports, the XUV3XO EV will likely debut by the end of this year and we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV.e8

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO platform and is scheduled for a debut by the year-end. The market launch is expected early next year and it will be the first model from Mahindra’s new born-electric range. The near-production test mule of the XUV.e8 has been spotted multiple times in India.

The overall silhouette of the test prototypes appears quite similar to the concept version. The electric SUV will draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack, producing a power output in the range of 227-345 bhp. It will be available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations using a single and dual motor setup, respectively.

3. Mahindra XUV.e9

Essentially the coupe version of the XUV.e8 EV, the XUV.e9 could be the company’s flagship product. The launch of the electric coupe SUV is due next year i.e. 2025. The spy shots of the test mules are doing rounds on the internet and we can observe a fully blanked-off front grille with a full-width connected LED DRL and a split headlamp setup enclosed in a triangular housing up front.

We also noted a large air dam in the lower part of the bumper paired with the ADAS radar right in between. Under the hood, it will share the powertrain package with the XUV.e8 comprising a battery pack of around 80 kWh. The AWD version will use two electric motors producing a maximum power output of up to 350 bhp.

4. Mahindra BE.05

Expected to debut in the year 2025, the BE.05 will be the first electric SUV from Mahindra’s BE range. Last showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the BE.05 will be based on the brand’s born electric INGLO skateboard architecture. As per the details revealed by the company, it will measure somewhere around 4.3 metres long.

The BE.05 will most likely be offered in both 2WD and 4WD powertrain combinations, using a battery pack of around 80 kWh. The claimed range of the BE.05 is expected to be over 500 kilometres on a single charge. The spy shots revealed some stand-out design elements such as prominent LED DRLs upfront, flush door handles and a coupe-SUV-like stance. We expect the BE.05 to be launched in the second half of next year.