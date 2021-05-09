4 Features Will Be Deleted From Hyundai Creta Base E Variant Soon

Hyundai Creta will soon gain new features in the EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims while the entry-level E will endure four feature eliminations

On the back of the Kia Seltos receiving an MY2021 update, Hyundai will soon be adding new features to the top-selling Creta’s lineup in the mid-size SUV segment. The entry-level E grade will see the removal of four features: luggage lamp, passenger seatback pocket, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and turn indicators on ORVMs relocated to fenders.

The electrically adjustable ORVMs will be manually operable in the base trim while the EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims gain some new features. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity will be made available in the EX and S grades this time around and connectivity enhancements will be present on the SX and SX (O) top-spec trims.

They get welcome greeting, over-the-air updates and new VR commands alongside soft paint finish on the dashboard and remote engine start with the smart key in both manual and automatic versions. Hyundai has assigned different welcome greetings based on the time of the day. The EX gains a seatback pocket on the passenger side, electrically adjustable ORVMs and a luggage lamp.

Only recently, Hyundai hiked the prices of the Creta by up to Rs. 20,000. With no change in base petrol E trim’s pricing, the highest increment was encountered by the entry-level diesel E while all the other trim levels endured Rs. 13,000 increase in asking price.

The five-seater SUV regained its dominance ever since it debuted early last year. It competes against Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and others. The Creta is retailed with three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The bigger petrol kicks out 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque (paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT) and the solo oil-burner delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm (linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT). The turbo petrol is good enough to generate 140 PS and 242 Nm and is linked with only a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.