4 Entry-Level EVs Coming Soon – Tiago EV, Citroen EV, MG EV, Hyundai EV

Tata Tiago EV will be the first to arrive as it will be unveiled later this month while the rest of the EVs are bound for next year

The entry-level electric vehicle space is about to get all the more interesting as a slew of new models is waiting in the pipeline. With more buyers preferring to purchase zero-emission vehicles in India, naturally, car producers are exploring new segments. While the full transition towards electrification is still a long time away, the curiosity it has created will be taken advantage of.

Companies like Tata Motors, Citroen, MG and Hyundai are also working behind the curtain to bring in their entry-level electric cars and here we have got you covered on all things that we know so far:

1. Tata Tiago EV:

The Tata Tiago EV will make its global debut on September 28, 2022 before going on sale and it will sit below the Tigor EV. It could be equipped with the same powertrain used in the XPres-T or the larger battery pack found in the Ziptron-based Tigor EV with more than 300 km driving range. It will boast of cruise control, multiple regen modes and a dedicated sports mode.

2. Citroen EV:

Citroen India introduced the C3 compact hatchback a few months ago and later the facelifted C5 Aircross was launched. The brand has also been spotted testing a Hyundai Creta rivalling midsize SUV as well as a seven-seater likely based on the C3. In addition, the French brand has also confirmed the launch of its first EV for India next year and it could have several commonalities with the C3.

3. MG EV:

MG already sells the ZS EV in India and gave it an update earlier this year. It is testing an electric car based on the Wuling Air EV and it could be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh. In fact, the EVs featured in this list will target the same space under Rs. 15 lakh. The MG EV will have a locally sourced battery pack from Tata AutoComp and will use LFP cells as the Nexon EV. The domestic debut could happen at the 2023 Auto Expo.

4. Hyundai EV:

The electric vehicle from Hyundai is expected to take on Nexon EV and it could be introduced in early 2024. It will likely be based on the same platform as the Venue but no official confirmation has been made yet. It will be interesting to see if Hyundai will buck the trend of entering a compact electric SUV and dig a little deeper for a more affordable locally made EV.