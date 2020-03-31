4-Cylinder Kawasaki Ninja 250 (ZX-25R) Racer Custom Revealed Officially

Powering the recently unveiled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Racer Custom is an updated version of the same 250cc, in-line 4-cylinder engine that has made the standard version so popular

Kawasaki Indonesia was all set to introduce the 250cc in-line four, ZX-25R at an official event tomorrow. However, the COVID-19 scare has led to a delay in the launch. However, in order to keep the enthusiasts from getting too upset, the company recently made an announcement on Facebook about the new Kawasaki Ninja-ZX25R Racer Custom model and its one-make race series planned for next year.

The Racer Custom model of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been created Kawasaki Motor Japan. It has also been revealed that the ZX-25R is all set to launch in Japan this Autumn. Not just this, it has also been revealed that the new motorcycle will offer a high performance not just on the streets but even on a race track.

In fact, the entire point of the Racer Custom model is to illustrate the ZX-25R’s high circuit potential and the additional level of excitement it can deliver.’’ While the Racer Custom model of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R won’t be street-legal, the company has issued a detailed list of the add-ons the race-only version will carry.

This should come as good news for all the potential buyers of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R as they can start planning the aftermarket parts they need to buy. As we said, the company has also planned to hold a one-make championship for its upcoming motorcycle. The race series, which will start from next year, will be open to all riders regardless of their racing experience or the utter lack thereof.

Also, the company has said that the custom model will not make it to the one-make series in its current form. The list of add-ons carried by motorcycle includes a cowling, tail cowl, tank pad, exhaust system, racing tires (Dunlop Sportmax α-13SP), RK BL520R-XW chain, Showa front suspension, Showa rear suspension, rear-seat footpad, Sniper brake lever and clutch lever and Sniper carbon fibre guard.