4-Cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Price Announced, Pre-bookings Open

Kawasaki has finally revealed the prices of the much-awaited Ninja ZX-25R in New Zealand

Ahead of officially launching the motorcycle, Kawasaki has finally revealed the price of the much anticipated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R in New Zealand. Pre-orders for the much talked about 250cc in-line 4-cylinder supersports model are now open in some countries as well.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is carrying the DNA of the utterly bonkers Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and the mighty Kawasaki ZX-R10R, and word has it that the new model would be no less in delivering thrills. The upcoming model has been priced at NZD 15,990, which translates into a pretty stratospheric Rs 7.85 lakh. While the local price is yet to be revealed, the new model is expected to hit the Indian shores by the year-end.

Initially, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was to be launched in Indonesia, its maiden market, on April 4 this year. However, the launch had to be postponed indefinitely owing to the global pandemic. Now, as per some news reports, it looks like the upcoming motorcycle will be launched in Southeast Asian market during the next quarter. The price in the Thai market is yet to be revealed.

The motorcycle manufacturer is yet to announce the official specs of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R but it’s confirmed that the motorcycle will carry Showa SFF Big Piston USD adjustable front forks, Horizontal backlink adjustable rear suspension, ABS, Quickshifter, multiple power modes, traction control, aluminium swingarm, high-tensile steel frame, radially mounted monobloc calliper with dual-pistons, full-LED lighting, clip-on handlebars,

and RAM air intake.

Earlier this year, in March, Kawasaki had even unveiled the race version of the Ninja ZX-25R. The race edition will form the backbone of an upcoming One-make racing championship that will likely start in Japan next year.

Right now, it’s not known if similar championships involving the new motorcycle would be held even in other countries. However, a demo race could also be held around the year-end to help the manufacturer attract more eyeballs for its new baby Ninja.