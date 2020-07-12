4-Cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Launched; Produces 50 PS Power

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R uses a 249 cc four-cylinder inline engine producing 50 PS and 22.9 Nm; gets bi-directional quick shifter, traction control, different riding modes, etc

The long-awaited Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has finally been launched in the Indonesian market after several months of speculations and leaks. It is offered in Standard and Special Edition and is priced at IDR 96 million (Rs. 4.99 lakh) and IDR 112.9 million (Rs. 5.86 lakh) respectively. Let us look into the all important performance figures first and it was the talk of the town previously.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R comes equipped with a 249 cc four-cylinder DOHC inline liquid-cooled engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 50 PS at 15,500 rpm while the peak torque output stands at 22.9 Nm at 14,400 rpm. The ZX-25R can rev hard and red line at a whopping 17,000 rpm. The Japanese manufacturer also provides the option of RAM air intake.

This helps in increasing the power output by 1 PS to 51 PS. The engine is connected to a six-speed transmission and it gets slipper and assist as a standard fitment. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R apparently derives design cues from the bigger Ninja 400 and the hardcore Ninja ZX-6R. Some of the highlights include twin LED headlamps, semi-digital instrument console, clip-on handlebars, and a compact rear end.

It has been made available in four different paint schemes namely Metallic Spark Black, Lime Green/Ebony, Metallic Spark Black/Pearl Flat Stardust White, and Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black. Only the Metallic Spark Black is sold with the standard variant as the other colours are retailed with the Special Edition.

The Ninja ZX-25R also features bi-directional quick shifter, three different riding modes pertaining to three surface conditions, traction control and a dual-channel ABS system in the special edition variant.

As for the brakes, it uses a 310 mm single front disc with radially mounted mono bloc caliper and a 220 mm rear disc. The faired motorcycle is suspended on 37 mm Showa SFF-BP front fork and a horizontal backlink rear monoshock.

The chances of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R launching in India are very less considering the price tag it would ask for and for enthusiasts wanting to own a packed and compact Kawasaki, they have other middleweight offerings available on sale.