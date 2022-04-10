4 Coupe SUVs To Launch In India – From Maruti, Toyota, Tata, Mahindra

SUVs are utterly popular in the Indian market, and soon, we’ll have coupe-style SUVs as well in the mainstream mass market

In India, the demand for SUVs has been steadily growing, and carmakers are moving fast to satiate that. There are plenty of SUVs on sale in our market already, and plenty more are on the way. A few carmakers are planning to introduce coupe-style SUVs in the mass market, to break the monotony of boxy models and add trendy choices for people.

Tata Motors recently unveiled a new midsize electric SUV concept, named ‘Curvv’. It is based on the brand’s new Generation 2 platform, and it follows the new-gen Impact design philosophy. It is expected to launch in its production form next year, first with an all-electric powertrain option, expected to deliver around 500km of driving range. A petrol and a diesel engine option will be added later.

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to showcase three electric SUV concepts in India in July 2022, based on the ‘Born EV’ platform. Official teasers have confirmed that one of these concept cars will be a coupe SUV, expected to be the rumoured ‘XUV900’. It will likely be positioned higher than XUV700 on the brand’s lineup, with a lot of features and equipment on offer.

Maruti Suzuki is also working on a new coupe-style SUV, codenamed YTB, which is expected to debut towards the end of this year or early next year. This upcoming model will share its architecture with the new Baleno hatchback, and it will have a lot of premium features on offer. As per speculations, it will be powered by a 1.2L petrol engine, although a 1.5L petrol mill could be offered instead; we’ll know more about it closer to the vehicle’s debut.

We expect Toyota to launch a rebadged version of the above-mentioned coupe-style SUV. Like other Toyota-badged Maruti Suzuki cars, there will be a few cosmetic differences on Toyota’s version, which will likely include a restyled front grille, new bumpers, and a few other minor changes. The mechanicals and equipment list will be identical to Maruti’s version.

While boxy designs for SUVs will always be evergreen, curves help elevate the charm of cars, and we’re surely on board with the plan! We’re excited for these coupe SUVs to arrive in the Indian market, and we expect more to follow suit later.