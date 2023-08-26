4 Confirmed SUV Launches In September In India – Tata To Honda

Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift will be amongst the SUV launches waiting to happen in the month of September

In the month of September 2023, Tata Motors will introduce the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV while the prices of the Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross will also be announced. Here we have all the key info:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

Confirmed to launch on September 14, the facelifted Nexon will be the second mid-life update for the compact SUV, which is based on the modified version of Indica’s X1 platform. It gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior taking inspiration from the Curvv concept. The performance numbers will stay put as the existing 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will be carried over.

However, a new five-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed DCA will accompany the six-speed MT and the six-speed AMT. The diesel mill will continue with the six-speed MT and six-speed AMT. The interior gains a complete overhaul thanks to new features such as a new steering wheel, capacitive controls, revised dash and centre console, larger touchscreen and cluster with new UI, 360-degree camera system, six airbags and much more.

2. Tata Nexon EV Facelift:

Accompanying the Nexon facelift at the launch will be its electric sibling, the Nexon EV facelift. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in the country and the arrival of the mid-cycle update will only enhance its appeal. Both SUVs will have a lot in common inside and out but no major changes to the battery, range and performance are expected.

3. Honda Elevate:

Honda Cars India will announce the official prices of the Elevate midsize SUV on September 4. The midsize SUV will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. It is based on the same platform as the latest City and derives power from a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine, kicking out 121 PS and 145 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed MT or a CVT.

4. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The prices of the C3 Aircross will also be revealed next month and the midsize SUV will be retailed in five- and seven-seater configurations. It sits on the same CMP platform as the C3 compact hatchback and uses a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, developing 110 PS and 190 Nm. It will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission only.