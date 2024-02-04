4 Big Electric SUV Launches Happening In 2024 – Maruti To Tata

We’ve compiled a lineup of new midsize electric SUVs set to debut this year from the top four brands in India – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

The realm of electric SUVs is witnessing a surge in competitiveness, and the rivalry is set to escalate in the upcoming years. Recognizing the prevailing shift towards electrification, leading automotive brands are lining up to step into this expanding arena in either 2024 or 2025. Here we have covered what the top four brands cooking in 2024:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

The eagerly awaited Maruti Suzuki eVX is scheduled to debut later this year, accompanied by a Toyota counterpart anticipated to hit the scene in early 2025. This midsize electric SUV will come with two battery options and likely the flexibility of both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. With a 60 kWh battery pack, it will likely boast an estimated range of around 550 kilometres.

2. Hyundai Creta EV:

Expected to launch by the close of 2024, the electric iteration of the Hyundai Creta will feature LG Chem supplied batteries. Setting itself apart from the recently revamped internal combustion engined Creta, the electric variant will come with a distinctive exterior while drawing design inspiration from its counterpart. Additionally, there’s a buzz about the possibility of sharing the front-wheel-drive electric motor with the entry-level Kona Electric.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Set to hit showrooms by the end of 2024, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is slated to sit on the INGLO platform, featuring prominent design elements shared with the XUV700. With a claimed driving range surpassing 450 km, it is expected to incorporate numerous features borrowed from its ICE sibling.

4. Tata Curvv EV

Following the introduction of the Punch EV, Tata Motors is in the final stages of preparing for the launch of the Curvv EV in the upcoming months and its production version debuted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi. The test prototypes of the Curvv have been frequently spotted undergoing testing as well.

The Curvv EV will be available with two battery options, with the top-spec variants boasting an impressive range of over 500 km on a single charge. The interior will be equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and much more.