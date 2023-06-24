4 All-New Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In The Coming Months

In the list of upcoming Royal Enfield bikes, we have explained about the Himalayan 450, new-gen Bullet 350, Shotgun 650 and Classic 350 Bobber

Royal Enfield is currently working on a slew of new motorcycles in the 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc segments while electric models are also being developed. Here we have covered the possible launches that could happen in the coming months:

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

In the coming months, Royal Enfield will more likely launch the Himalayan 450 in India. Spotted testing extensively over the last several months, it will be positioned above the existing Himalayan and will be the first of the long list of 450 cc motorcycles waiting in the pipeline. It will be powered by an all-new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine capable of around 40 bhp.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will feature an LED headlamp, LED tail lamps and LED turn signals, offset monoshock suspension, long travel upside down front forks, a brand new all-digital instrument console, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS system, a large fuel tank, tank braces, provision to mount accessories, etc.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber:

The single-seater version of the Classic 350 with the characteristics of a bobber is another contender for launch this calendar year. It will be equipped with white-wall tyres and perhaps the ergonomics could have been slightly altered as well. As for the performance, the familiar 349 cc air- and oil-cooled engine will be utilised.

3. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650:

Earlier this year, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the Super Meteor 650 and along the same lines, the SG650 is expected to make its debut later this year. The Shotgun 650 concept was showcased at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan and thus the production model could take the spotlight at this year’s edition. It will have a lot in common with the Super Meteor.

4. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been a long time coming and it could be launched later this year or in early 2024. It will be positioned below the Classic 350 and will have a lot in common with it including the powertrain and underpinnings.