4 All-New Tata SUVs Launching Soon – 3 ICE SUVs, 1 Electric SUV

Tata is expected to launch the heavily updated Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the coming months while the electric version of the Punch could also be introduced

Tata Motors is currently developing the facelifted iterations of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari for the domestic market. The updated Nexon will more likely be the first one to arrive in August while the new Harrier and Safari may follow around September and October respectively. Judging by the latest spy images, the Punch EV could also be up for grabs later this year or in early 2024.

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The updated Tata Nexon will be heavily influenced by the Curvv concept’s design while the interior will gain features such as a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, haptic touch controls, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a lot more. A new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine is of high possibility.

2. Tata Harrier Facelift:

The facelifted Harrier will be inspired by the design of the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The front fascia will be revised thoroughly, as does the rear while the interior could become more premium than the outgoing model. An all-new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine is also rumoured while the 2.0L diesel will continue.

3. Tata Safari Facelift:

The three-row Safari will adopt the same design language as the upcoming Harrier but minor exterior changes are likely to differentiate both SUVs. Both will have a similar features list but the interior theme could be different. The main advantage of the Safari facelift over the Harrier will be the ability to carry more occupants.

4. Tata Punch EV:

Going by the latest spy images, the Tata Punch EV is getting closer to production and is expected to launch before the end of this year or in early 2024. Compared to the ICE model, it gains new five-spoke alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera system, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo inspired by the Curvv concept, Haptic Touch controls, rear disc brakes, etc.

It will be positioned below the Nexon EV Prime in the brand’s EV lineup and will adopt the Ziptron technology in a similar fashion to the Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Expect the claimed driving range to hover around 350-400 km on a single charge and it will compete against the recently launched MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.