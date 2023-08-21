4 All-New Tata Electric SUVs Coming Soon – Launch Timelines

Extending its EV portfolio, Tata Motors will launch new electric SUVs in India; Punch EV, Nexon EV Facelift, Harrier EV and Curvv EV. Let’s have a look at their launch timelines

Tata Motors is currently sitting at the top of the EV race in India, thanks to the early start and aggressive production strategy targeting a wide variety of customers. In order to further spruce up its electric vehicle portfolio, the Indian carmaker is set to launch a variety of new EV SUVs in the domestic market. Let’s have a look at their launch timelines.

1. Tata Nexon EV Facelift

As we all know that Tata Nexon is due for a facelift and will likely launch around mid-September. It will be followed by the launch of its electric version i.e. the Nexon EV Facelift. The changes will remain the same as the regular Nexon Facelift, however, there will be some specific EV touches on board the updated EV SUV. As of now, the Nexon is sold in two iterations i.e. Max and Prime. We expect this affair to continue in the facelift model and the powertrain setup will also remain exactly the same.

2. Tata Punch EV

Currently enjoying sheer popularity among Indian car buyers, the Tata Punch recently got a CNG powertrain option. Adding to this, Punch EV is also on the cards and it will be based on the brand’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture, which is a more electric-friendly version of the Alfa platform, currently doing duty on conventionally powered vehicle.

Tata Motors will launch the four-wheeler around by the end of 2023. The design will remain the same for the most part except for some electric-specific touches such as blue accents, a blanked-off front grille and more. The claimed range of the electric Punch will be anywhere around the 300 kilometres mark using a battery pack of 30kWh approx.

3. Tata Harrier EV

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the electric derivative of Harrier will sport a completely new design language, quite different from its ICE counterpart. However, the upcoming Harrier Facelift will bear some similarities to the concept revealed at the Auto Show. The Harrier EV will be based on the OMEGA-Arc platform; however, the platform will be heavily reworked to accommodate the electric powertrain. Market launch is expected sometime next year i.e. 2024 and it will get a dual motor AWD setup.

4. Tata Curvv EV

Based on Tata Motor’s new Generation 2 EV architecture, the Curvv EV was unveiled last year in April. The Gen 2 platform is nothing but a modified version of the Gen 1 platform underpinning the Nexon EV and it is flexible to accommodate multiple body types and powertrains. In terms of specifications, the car will come with a claimed range of 400-500 kilometres on a single charge. As for the launch timeline is concerned, the EV is expected to debut next year in 2024 and it will be followed by the launch of its ICE-powered version.