4 All-New SUVs Coming This Month – Tucson, C3, Vitara, XC40 Recharge

New Hyundai Tucson will be unveiled this month ahead of its market launch while Citroen, Maruti Suzuki and Volvo are also planning to bring in new products

In the month of July 2022, we are going to witness plenty of action in the SUV segment as new launches and debuts are waiting in the pipeline. From the volume-based segment to the high-end luxury space, automobile manufacturers like Hyundai, Citroen, Maruti Suzuki and Volvo are looking to bring in new SUVs to make a strong statement. Here are the four all-new SUVs launching or getting unveiled this month:

1. Hyundai Tucson:

Hyundai will host the debut of the fourth generation global Tucson in the Indian market on July 13 and its prices will be revealed the following month. The latest Tucson sold in the foreign markets was introduced in late 2020 as a thoroughly redesigned package, based on the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

It also features an all-new interior with more modern technologies including ADAS. India is expected to retain the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines.

2. Citroen C3:

The second product from Citroen India for the local market is the C3 compact hatchback and is expected to be priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) upon its launch on July 20. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine in its NA and turbo guises capable of 81 hp and 108 hp respectively. It will take on Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the likes and will come with a host of personalisation options.

3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara:

Only a few days ago, Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder midsize SUV in India and its sibling, which could be called the Vitara, will make its global premiere on July 20, 2022. Its production will commence next month ahead of the market launch and will be powered by a 1.5-litre mild hybrid and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain.

4. Volvo XC40 Recharge:

Volvo will reveal the prices of the XC40 Recharge on July 26, 2022 and is locally assembled to carry a competitive tag of around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with a dual electric motor system capable of developing a maximum power output of 408 hp and 660 Nm of peak torque. It boasts 78 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have a driving range of 418 km in a single charge on the WLTP cycle.