4 All-New Sedans Launching Next Year In India

Here’s a comprehensive list of upcoming sedans launching in India next year: New-Gen Dzire, Verna N-Line, New-Gen Amaze and Skoda Octavia

The Indian automotive market is currently dominated by SUVs and the sales of sedans are not encouraging for the car manufacturers to introduce new products in the country. However, the overall market share of sedans is currently stable and the trend is expected to continue. In line with this, 4 new sedans are slated for a launch next year in the domestic market. Let’s have a look at their details.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Recently, the near-production concept of the new-gen Swift was showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show giving away the new design details. The same styling will be carried over to the new-gen Dzire which is set for India launch next year i.e. 2024 alongside its hatchback sibling. The compact sedan will be powered by a new 1.2 litre three pot mild hybrid petrol engine, mated to a CVT gearbox for the international markets. The India spec model could also get this new engine, however, there’s no confirmation on this.

2. Hyundai Verna N-Line:

The new-gen Hyundai Verna was launched this year in March and it comes powered by the 1.5 litre tGDi petrol engine putting out 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This powerhouse is meant for thrill seekers and to up the ante of Verna, a new N-Line version will be launched next year. The sedan was also spied a few months back and it will get several styling tweaks like red accents all over, sporty alloy wheels and more. We expect the steering geometry and suspension setup to be tweaked for a more sporty drive experience along with a dual-tip exhaust.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

The Honda Amaze is now due for a generation update. Expected to launch next year in 2024, the new-gen Amaze will be based on the updated version of the existing PF2 platform. The familiar 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be retained for the Indian market. The design language will be in line with the brand’s latest offerings, i.e. the latest City and Accord sold in international markets. The 2024 New-Gen Amaze will also get ADAS.

4. New Skoda Superb:

The next-gen model of the Skoda Superb is set for a global debut on 2nd November. The current-gen model will make a comeback in India and it will be sold as a CBU unit. The sedan will be powered by the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which is updated for BS 6.2 emission norms, paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. While this is just a stop-gap arrangement, the new-gen model will likely debut next year in India. The new-gen Skoda Superb will feature an all-new exterior and interior design along with a host of other updates.