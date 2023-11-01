4 All-New Royal Enfield Bikes Coming Soon In India

Here we have listed the 4 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes, that are speculated to launch within the next six months

Following the market launch of the new-gn Bullet 350, Royal Enfield is working on bring in brand new motorcycles across different segments as the 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc ranges are expected to see new arrival within the next six months.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 452:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be introduced in India next month following its world premiere on November 7, 2023. The dual-purpose adv could cost around Rs. 2.7-2.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be equipped with a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine kicking out nearly 40 bhp. The equipment list will comprise USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, all LED lighting and a dual-channel ABS system.

Other highlights in the upcoming Himalayan are a circular TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, split seats, switchable ABS, ride modes, a tall windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust system, slip and assist clutch, spoked wheels, a large fuel tank, metal tank braces, a wide handlebar, new switchgear and so on. It will take on KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS and Triumph Scrambler 400X.

2. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650:

Recently, we told you that the Royal Enfield SG 650 was homologated in India. It could be displayed in its production guise at the upcoming EICMA show as it is based on the SG650 concept unveiled at the same event two years ago. It will have a lot in common with the Super Meteor 650 and will be positioned below it. The tried-and-tested 648 cc parallel-twin engine will be borrowed from its 650 cc siblings.

3. Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350:

The upcoming bobber will use the same 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine found in the Meteor, Bullet, Classic and Hunter but the chassis will be slightly modified along with the introduction of a taller handlebar, whitewall tyres at the front and rear, and forward set footpegs.

4. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650:

The flagship 650 cc Royal Enfield Scrambler has been caught testing multiple times in recent months in India as well as abroad. This leads us to ponder its launch timeline as it could be one of the motorcycles heading to showrooms within the next six months as RE has a stacked lineup waiting in the pipeline over the next two years.