4 All-New MPVs Launching Soon That Worth The Wait In India

Here we have brought you an overview of the 4 new MPVs that are expected to launch within the next 12 months in India

The MPV segment in India is on the verge of new activity as multiple entrants are expected to arrive to offer more variety to family-oriented buyers. Automakers are focusing on both traditional ICE models and electric vehicle offerings to meet the evolving demands of consumers. While Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will also step in, here is an overview of four upcoming MPVs from Kia and BYD that are expected to launch within the next 12 months:

1. New Kia Carnival:

Scheduled to go on sale on October 3 alongside the EV9, the new generation Kia Carnival will be brought into the country via CBU route in its Limousine specification. It will be a radical departure compared to the previous model and it will be packed with more features and tech including ADAS, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch instrument console, etc.

However, the all-new premium MPV will more likely retain its 2.2L four-cylinder diesel mill, kicking out 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It could continue to be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and prices could be in the upwards of Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Kia Carens Facelift:

The 2025 Kia Carens is set to undergo several design updates, as indicated by recent spy shots. The enhancements will feature a new set of LED headlamps connected by a light bar, along with a redesigned grille featuring new inserts, newly designed alloy wheels and revamped bumpers. Additionally, the tail lamps will take inspiration from the latest Sonet and Seltos. The equipment list will be improved as well but no mechanical changes are likely.

3. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is developing an electric vehicle for the Indian market, potentially based on the Carens platform. Targeted at family-oriented buyers, this EV is expected to debut by late 2025 or early 2026. With a likely driving range of 450-500 km on a full charge, it will likely maintain the practicality of its ICE counterpart.

4. BYD M6:

The BYD M6, recently unveiled at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), has also been teased for the Indian market. Essentially a facelift of the e6, the M6 will feature updated headlamps with new LED lighting and integrated DRLs, alongside other cosmetic enhancements and the cabin will be more upmarket. It is set to launch in India next month.