4 All-New Mahindra SUVs Launching Within The Next 12 Months

The five-door Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV.e8 based on the XUV700 have already been confirmed to launch next year

Mahindra & Mahindra has a number of new IC-engined SUVs and EVs under development including Thar.e and a global pickup based on Scorpio N and here we have talked about the four upcoming models that are expected to be launched within the next 12 months in the domestic market.

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300 will more likely arrive in early 2024 and it will feature a revised design taking inspiration from the XUV700. The interior could gain a major update while the existing powertrain and transmission options could be retained.

2. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door version of the Mahindra Thar has been spied testing for several months on public roads and it will have bigger dimensions than the existing three-door model. It will be powered by the 2.0L mStallion turbo petrol and the 2.2L mHawk turbo diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options. The exterior will be tweaked to differentiate itself from its smaller sibling.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 Based):

Mahindra’s future lineup of electric SUVs will be introduced under the XUV.e and BE ranges starting next year and they were already showcased in their conceptual form. The XUV.e8 will be the first to arrive in late 2024 and it has already been caught testing multiple times. Based on the XUV700, the XUV.e8’s design patent was leaked just a while ago.

It will boast a full-width LED light bar, a new grille section, newly designed headlamps and connected LED tail lamps, flush-type door handles, a set of new alloy wheels, copper accents highlighting its zero-emission nature, etc. It will have larger proportions than its ICE sibling and will be equipped with an 80 kWh battery pack and electric motors driving all four wheels.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is expected to have its prices announced later this month and it could be available in seven- and nine-seater configurations. The SUV will derive power from a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine, paired with a manual transmission. The features list may also get new updates and the SUV will be slotted below the Scorpio Classic.