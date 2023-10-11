4 All-New 450 cc Bikes Launching Soon In India – RE To Hero

Here we have listed the four upcoming 450 cc bikes that are launching soon in India from brands like Royal Enfield, Aprilia and Hero MotoCorp

In the 400-450 cc motorcycle space, new models are coming in thick and fast. Yesterday, Bajaj/Triumph introduced the Scrambler 400X and in less than a month, Royal Enfield will introduce its Himalayan 452. In addition, the Aprilia RS 457 made its local debut at the Indian MotoGP race and an all-new Hero 440 cc bike is expected to launch by the end of this FY. Here we have all the necessary details:

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 452:

The hotly anticipated motorcycle of the year will be officially launched on November 7, 2023 and is based on a brand new platform and boasts new underpinnings compared to the Himalayan 411. Expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be powered by a new 452 cc liquid-cooled engine developing close to 40 bhp.

The dual-purpose adventurer tourer will be packed with features including all LED lighting, upside-down front forks, offset monoshock suspension, a fully digital instrument console, split seats, a wide handlebar, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tyres, dual-channel ABS system (switchable rear ABS) and so on.

2. Royal Enfield Hunter 450:

The second motorcycle coming out of the all-new 450 cc series will more likely be a neo-retro roadster that could compete directly against the Triumph Speed 400. It could be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the design to be heavily influenced by its smaller sibling, the Hunter 350. It could be launched sometime next year.

3. Hero Hurikan 440:

Hero MotoCorp recently trademarked the Hurikan 440 and Hurikan names in India, suggesting that one of the names could be used for its first motorcycle spawned out of the partnership with Harley-Davidson. It could use the same oil-cooled engine as the X440 and will more likely have a power cruiser stance. A launch appears to be on the cards around March 2023.

4. Aprilia RS 457:

The Aprilia RS 457 will become the most affordable motorcycle offering from the Italian manufacturer upon its launch in the coming weeks. Produced at the Baramati plant locally, it could be priced at around Rs. 4.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and draws styling inspiration from its bigger RS 660 sibling. It will feature a 457 cc parallel-twin kicking out 47 bhp.