362 HP Toyota Grand Highlander 7-Seater SUV Prices Out, 0-96 In 6.3 Sec

Toyota Grand Highlander derives power from a 2.4L four-cylinder turbocharged engine in the top-end trims developing 367 PS and 542 Nm

The prices of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander are out for the United States market along with the equipment list, safety features and associated technologies. It will arrive in July 2023 with a starting price of USD 43,070 (Rs. 35.61 lakh approximately) and it goes all the way up to USD 58,125 (Rs. 58.06 lakh approximately) for the range-topping model.

Even the base XLE variant gets premium features including power-adjusted and heated front seats, seven- or eight-seater configuration, a seven-inch instrument console, 18-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless charger, as many as seven USB ports, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sun shades for the second row, etc.

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driver-assistive and safety technologies enables Blind Spot Monitoring, digital key, Proactive Driving Assist, Pre-Collision Systems, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and a lot more. Moving up the range, the Limited variant gets LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, an AWD system, a set of larger wheels, ventilated leather front seats, heated steering wheel, a larger 12.3-inch digital console, JBL audio, ambient lighting, etc.

The Grand Highlander Platinum is sold with more premium features such as a Panoramic View Monitor, a panoramic moonroof, a HUD, heated and ventilated second-row seats, digital rearview mirror and Traffic Jam Assist. As for the performance, a 2.4L four-cylinder engine developing 269 PS and 420 Nm, paired with an eight-speed AT will be utilised.

The Grand Highlander XLE Hybrid has a starting price of USD 44,670 (Rs. 36.93 lakh) and it goes up to USD 46,270 (Rs. 38.26 lakh) with an AWD layout. The Japanese manufacturer also offers Limited Hybrid trim costing USD 51,060 (Rs. 42.22 lakh) with an all-wheel drive system as standard. The 2.5L hybrid powertrain uses a nickel metal hydride battery pack, enabling a combined power output of 248 PS and is more fuel economical.

In the top-spec trims, the 2.4L four-pot turbo engine makes 367 PS and 542 Nm, linked with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just 6.3 seconds.