350cc Motorcycle Sales India [March 2022] – Classic 350, CB350 & More

In recent times, two-wheeler manufacturers have been exploring the premium end of the market space, especially the 250cc to 650cc market space. The most popular segment in the Indian motorcycle market continues to be the 350cc segment, which is largely dominated by Royal Enfield, as expected.

RE Classic 350 was the best-selling model in this market space in March 2022, with a total of 32,694 units sold. During the same month last year, the manufacturer had sold 31,694 units of the bike, which translates to a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 3.16 per cent.

RE Bullet 350 takes the distant second spot on the sales chart, with a sales figure of 8,283 units last month. In March 2021, the motorcycle had achieved a sales figure of 9,693 units, which translates to a sales decline of 14.55 per cent on a YoY basis in March 2022.

A total of 6,589 units of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 were sold in India last month, placing at the third spot. This is a sales drop of 37.82 per cent on a YoY basis, with the motorcycle’s March 2021 sales figure standing at 10,596 units

Next in line is RE Electra, of which a total of 4,460 units were sold in the Indian market by the manufacturer last month. This translates to a YoY sales decline of 9.23 per cent when compared to the motorcycle’s March 2021 sales figure of 4,914 units.

Model March 2022 sales figure March 2021 sales figure Royal Enfield Classic 350 32,694 31,694 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 8,283 9,693 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 6,589 10,596 Royal Enfield Electra 350 4,460 4,914 Honda CB350 (H’ness and RS) 3,406 4,302

Honda’s CB350 range – consisting of CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS – managed to achieve a combined sales figure of 3,406 units in March 2021. This is a sales decline of 20.83 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis, with 4,302 units sold during the same month last year.