350cc Bikes Dec 2021 Sales – Bullet, Classic, Meteor, CB350

Royal Enfield introduced the second generation Classic 350 and it has been well received amongst customers. The retro roadster gained a host of changes in its new avatar such as a new double-cradle chassis, a revised 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine with improved refinement, better overall fit and finish, new colour choices, variants and accessories, etc.

It also features an updated semi-digital instrument cluster with Google-powered Tripper navigation system and the same formula is used in the Meteor 350 cruiser – positioned second in the middleweight 350 cc space in terms of volumes in the final month of the calendar year 2021 trailing the Classic 350.

The Classic 350 posted a cumulative domestic tally of 34,723 units last month as against 39,321 units in December 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 11.6 per cent. The Meteor 350 garnered a total of 10,977 units as against 8,569 units during the same period in 2020 with positive volume growth of 28.1 per cent – the highest within the top five.

350 cc Bikes (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-11.6%) 34,723 39,321 2. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (28.1%) 10,977 8,569 3. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (-23%) 8,061 10,480 4. Royal Enfield Electra 350 (-7.3%) 4,521 4,878 5. Honda CB350 (-12.7%) 1,364 1,564

The Bullet 350 slotted in at third with a total of 8,061 units as against 10,480 units in December 2020 with a YoY volume drop of 23 per cent. The Electra 350 was the fourth most 350 cc motorcycle in the middleweight space as 4,521 units were registered against 4,878 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY sales decline of 7.3 per cent.

The Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS combined to record 1,364 units last month as against 1,564 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume drop of 12.7 per cent. The middleweight category has seen plenty of action in recent years and only a few days ago, Classic Legends announced the revival of the Yezdi brand after a long hiatus.

The company now offers three motorcycles: Adventure, Roadster and Scrambler and they are competitively priced against rivals. The Adventure takes on Royal Enfield Himalayan while the Roadster goes up against RE Meteor 350 and the Scrambler against Jawa 42 2.1 and Honda CB350 RS in India.