350cc Bikes April 2022 Sales – Bullet, Classic, Meteor, CB350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 posted 32,575 units in April 2022 as against 23,298 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 39.8 per cent

In the month of April 2022, Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 posted a cumulative domestic tally of 32,575 units as against 23,298 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of close to 40 per cent. The retro-styled motorcycle also finished as the tenth most sold two-wheeler in the country last month in the Indian market.

The second-generation Classic 350 was introduced last year with a whole host of changes as it is based on a new double-cradle frame while the fit and finish have also been dramatically improved. It derives power from a revised J series engine as the 349 cc single-cylinder OHC motor kicks out just above 20 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Meteor 350 received the same formula in late 2020 and is the spiritual successor of the Thunderbird 350 cruiser. It finished in the third position with 4,617 unit sales last month as against 7,844 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY negative volume growth of 41.1 per cent.

350 cc Bikes (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (39.8%) 32,575 23,298 2. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (-24.1%) 7,513 9,908 3. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (-41.1%) 4,617 7,844 4. Royal Enfield Electra 350 (7.9%) 3,918 3,631 5. Honda CB350 (7.9%) 3,204 2,969

The Bullet 350 was the second most sold middleweight motorcycle in the country in April 2022 as 7,513 units were registered against 9,908 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales decline of just over 24 per cent. The next-generation Bullet 350 is also in the works and is expected to be launched sometime in 2023.

The Electra 350 finished in the fourth position with 3,918 unit sales last month against 3,631 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 7.9 per cent. The Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS combined to record a total of 3,204 units against 2,969 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales increase of 7.9 per cent.

Royal Enfield will further look to consolidate its 350 cc range in the near future as the Hunter 350 is expected to be launched in the second half of this year while a single-seater version of the Classic 350 is also reportedly under development.