350cc Bikes April 2021 Sales – Classic, Electra, Meteor, Bullet, CB350

Royal Enfield has the widest portfolio of 350 cc motorcycles compared to any other two-wheeler manufacturer. Thus, taking advantage, it has led the segment for many years with a range of models. The scenario did not change in the month of April 2021 despite efforts from companies like Honda and Jawa as they have positioned direct rivals.

The highly popular Royal Enfield Classic 350 sat at the top of the sales charts last month as 23,298 units were sold against 31,696 units during the same period in the previous month with 26.5 per cent negative growth. The Bullet 350, on the other hand, moved up a position compared to March 2021 and finished in the second position.

It posted 9,908 unit sales in April 2021 as against 9,693 units in the previous month with 2.22 per cent Month-on-Month volume growth. The Classic 350 will have its new generation introduced sometime later this year and is based on a new double-cradle frame along with a revised 349 cc single-cylinder engine with an OHC setup.

350 cc Bikes (MoM) Sales In April 2021 Sales In March 2021 1. RE Classic 350 (-26.5%) 23,298 31,696 2. RE Bullet 350 (2.22%) 9,908 9,693 3. RE Meteor 350 (-25.97%) 7,844 10,596 4. RE Electra 350 (-26.11%) 3,631 4,914 5. Honda CB350 (-30.99%) 2,969 4,302

With improved fit and finish as well as ride quality, the upcoming Classic 350 is expected to make a strong impact in the domestic market. The Meteor 350 cruiser, based on the J platform, finished in the third position with 7,844 units as against 10,596 units during the same period in March 2021 with an MoM sales de-growth of 25.97 per cent.

The Meteor 350 replaced the Thunderbird upon arrival and it has been well received amongst customers. Retailed in a total of three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 competes against Jawa Forty Two, Jawa Classic, Honda H’ness CB350, and Benelli Imperiale 400.

The Electra ended up as the fourth most sold 350 cc motorcycle in India in the month of April 2021 as 3,631 units were registered against 4,914 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 26.11 per cent negative growth. The Honda CB350 recorded 2,969 units as against 4,302 units with 30.99 per cent volume de-growth.