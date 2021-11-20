350cc Bike Sales In October 2021 – Classic, Meteor, CB350, Bullet

Although RE Classic 350 continues to be the best-selling 350cc motorcycle in India, Honda CB350 gained the largest market share last month

The 350cc two-wheeler market space in India was once again dominated by Royal Enfield last month. However, Honda CB350 has proven itself to be a strong competitor and has been steadily gaining popularity. Let’s take a closer look at the sales performance of 350cc motorcycles in the Indian market in October 2021.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 topped the 350cc sales chart for October 2021, with 19,728 units dispatched last month. This is a massive 52.98 per cent decrease in sales on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with 41,953 units sold back in October 2020.

RE Meteor 350 took the second spot, with a total wholesale figure of 7,851 units for October 2021. As the bike was launched in India back in November last year, there are no YoY sales figures for comparison yet.

Honda CB350 range, including the H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS, had a total dispatch of 7,152 units last month. In October 2020, the Japanese brand had sold 1,290 units of the CB350 in our market, which translates to a massive YoY sales growth of 454.42 per cent last month, which is highly impressive.

Of Bullet Standard 350, Royal Enfield sold 5,822 units last month, which puts it on the fourth spot. The bike saw a 48.03 per cent dip in sales on a YoY basis in October 2021, with 11,203 units sold during the same month last year.

Model October 2021 October 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-52.98%) 19,728 41,953 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 7,851 0 Honda CB350 (454.42%) 7,152 1,290 Royal Enfield Bullet Std 350 (-48.03%) 5,822 11,203 Royal Enfield Electra 350 (-64.93%) 2,246 6,405

Royal Enfield managed to sell 2,246 units of the Electra 350 last month, thus securing its place at fifth place. In October 2020, a total of 6,405 units of the motorcycle were dispatched in the Indian market, which is a 64.93 per cent sales regrowth on a YoY basis in October 2021.

It should be noted that Classic Legends does not release the monthly sales figures of the Jawa Perak (or Jawa and Jawa 42 for that matter), which is why it was excluded from this sales chart. Also, Classic Legends is planning to reintroduce the Yezdi brand in India, which is expected to arrive with a few 300cc to 350cc motorcycles.