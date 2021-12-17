350 cc Bike Sales In Nov 2021 – Classic, Bullet, CB350, Meteor

Royal Enfield Classic 350 led the way in the month of November 2021 with 19,601 units as against 39,391 units during the same period in 2020 with a 50.2% de-growth

In the month of November 2021, Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 finished on top of the 350 cc motorcycle sales charts as 19,601 units were recorded against 39,391 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 50.2 per cent. The new generation Classic 350 debuted a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers.

It comes with a new 349 cc air- and oil-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine, a new twin cradle chassis, updated instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation and revised mechanicals while keeping the classic styling intact. The Bullet 350 finished in the second position with 8,733 units as against 6,513 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 34 per cent.

Speculations on the internet indicate that the Chennai-based manufacturer is working on a new generation Bullet 350 and it will more likely be introduced in the near future. The Meteor 350 replaced the Thunderbird 350 as the company’s middleweight authentic cruiser upon arrival last year and it recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 6,775 units last month.

350 cc Bike Sales (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-50.2%) 19,601 39,391 2. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (34%) 8,733 6,513 3. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (-3.6%) 6,775 7,031 4. Royal Enfield Electra 350 (21.9%) 4,257 3,490 5. Honda CB350 (-42.9%) 2,322 4,067

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 7,031 units, a YoY volume decline of 3.6 per cent was registered. The Electric 350 slotted in at fourth with a total of 4,257 units as against 3,490 units in November 2020 with a YoY growth of 21.9 per cent. The Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS combined to record 2,322 units.

In comparison to the same period in 2020 with 4,067 units, a YoY de-growth of 42.9 per cent was seen. The Japanese brand is expected to bring more 350 cc motorcycles to rival Royal Enfield and the middleweight segment will witness a host of new launches as Classic Legends is preparing a comeback for the Yezdi brand.

It is expected to return with an adventure tourer and possibly a scrambler while a cruiser from Jawa’s stable is also likely. RE, on the other hand, will introduce the Hunter 350 in 2022 while a couple of 650 cc motorcycles could also see the light.