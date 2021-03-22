350 CC Bike Sales In Feb 2021 – Classic, Meteor, CB350, Bullet

In the 350 cc motorcycle space, Royal Enfield Classic led the way ahead of its siblings Bullet 350 and Meteor 350

The Classic 350 garnered a total of 36,025 units in February 2021 as against 41,766 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 13.75 per cent. Despite the YoY decline, the retro motorcycle continued to be the leader in the 350 cc space and it was also the most sold Royal Enfield model last month ahead of the Bullet 350 and Meteor 350.

In the second place, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 posted 11,044 units last month as against 10,589 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 4.30 per cent sales increase. On an MoM basis, the Classic 350 recorded 11.86 per cent de-growth and in a similar fashion, the Bullet 350 saw a decline of 4.55 per cent.

The Meteor 350 replaced the Thunderbird 350 in the domestic market upon arrival a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers. The cruiser is offered in three variants and is the first model based on the J platform and the first to use the reworked 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with reduced vibrations.

350 cc Bikes (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. RE Classic (-13.75%) 36,025 41,766 2. RE Bullet (4.30%) 11,044 10,589 3. RE Meteor 8,624 – 4. RE Electra (75.29%) 6,477 3,695 5. Honda CB350 3,268 –

The Meteor 350 garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 8,624 units in February 2021 and when compared to the previous month of January, a Month-on-Month volume increase of 70 per cent was registered. Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new generation Classic 350 in the coming months and it could set a new standard in the 350 cc touring segment.

The Royal Enfield Bullet Electra 350 finished in the fourth position with 6,477 units as against 3,695 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales jump of 75.29 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2021, RE recorded 5,431 units with the Electra and it led to a growth of 19.26 per cent.

Honda’s CB350 posted 3,268 units last month and compared to Jan 2021, the MoM de-growth of 7.76 per cent was recorded. The CB350 range had recently been expanded with the launch of the CB350 RS scrambler and it gets a more committed riding position, two new dual-tone colour schemes, wider block pattern tyres, blackened design elements, etc.