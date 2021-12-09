35 Upcoming Cars Launching In 2022 – Creta Facelift To Altroz EV

Here, we have listed the top few cars that are either scheduled to or expected to launch in India next year (in 2022)

We are now in the last month of 2021, and almost everyone is excited for this year to end. Automobile enthusiasts are particularly excited for 2022 to begin, as plenty of new vehicles are set to launch in India then. If you’re curious about the cars that are expected to arrive in our market next year, keep reading ahead.

Hyundai is expected to bring the Creta facelift, Venue facelift, and Kona facelift in India, likely in 2022. The South Korean carmaker has also begun road tests of the new-gen Verna and a new MPV (expected to be named Stargazer, based on upcoming Kia Carens), both of which will also launch in India soon.

The next-generation Tucson will also go on sale in India next year, and it has already been spied in India. Meanwhile, Kia Carens is set to be unveiled on December 16, and its launch is slated for early 2022. For further details about all these upcoming cars, check out our video below.

Early next year, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Baleno facelift and next-gen Vitara Brezza in India. Following that, the next-gen Alto and a new midsize SUV (S-Cross replacement) will be introduced. The Indo-Japanese carmaker will also launch CNG versions of the new Celerio, Swift, and Dzire very soon.

Thanks to the partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, the updated Baleno and Vitara Brezza will also be launched by the latter as Glanza facelift and new-gen Urban Cruiser, respectively, along with Belta (rebadged Maruti Ciaz) and Rumion (rebadged Ertiga). Toyota will also bring the new-gen Land Cruiser and Hilux to our market.

Skoda Slavia and Kodiaq facelift will also go on sale in India next year. Skoda is also reportedly working on a new sub-4-metre SUV for our market, which could debut in 2022. Also, Volkswagen will launch a new sedan in India (expected to be named Virtus), which will be based on the Slavia.

Tata Motors is expected to add a petrol engine option to the Harrier and Safari soon, and the Punch will also likely get diesel and turbo-petrol engine options soon. The Altroz EV, which was unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo, is expected to finally launch in 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra will finally introduce the new-generation Scorpio next year. The TUV300 Plus will also go on sale, under the name Bolero Neo Plus, along with the electric version of KUV100 (eKUV100). Also, Citroen will enter the Indian market with a sub-4-metre crossover – C3 – early next year. Jeep’s new 7-seater SUV – Meridian – will also launch in India in 2022.

Honda is currently working on a new midsize SUV for India, while Nissan is developing a new MPV for our market, both of which could debut next year. Tesla will finally enter the Indian car market next year, and its first offering will be the Model 3, which has been spotted testing numerous times on the streets of our country.

Audi and BMW have a few cars in the pipeline as well. The former is expected to launch the new Q3, new Q7, new A3, etc., in India next year. As for BMW, it will likely bring the X4 facelift, X3 facelift, iX, and new-gen M3/M4 to our shores in 2022.