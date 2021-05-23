3,373 Units Of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In April 2021

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 draws power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was launched as a slightly more premium alternative to the Japanese carmaker’s sole MPV offering in India, the Ertiga. Over the donor car, the XL6 gets a few unique styling enhancements and additional features, and hence, is retailed at a slight premium over the Ertiga.

In the month of April 2021, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 3,373 units of the XL6 in the Indian market. It should be noted that this is the highest monthly sales number that the premium MPV has achieved this year. The XL6 recorded a 10.2 per cent positive MoM growth in sales, since Maruti Suzuki had sold 3,062 units of the MPV in March this year.

As compared to the Ertiga, the XL6 gets a larger grille up front, along with slightly altered LED headlamps, a redesigned bumper and a faux skid plate. Apart from that, the XL6 also gets black treatment for the 15-inch alloy wheels and mirror caps, roof rails as well as plastic side-body cladding.

However, the biggest difference between the two is inside the cabin. The XL6 loses the Ertiga’s bench-type middle row and gets two captain chairs instead. The car’s equipment list consists of Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, which comprises of a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat, cruise control, rear air-con vents, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

The MPV is offered with a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 105 PS of maximum power, and 138 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 4-speed torque converter auto. The XL6 also gets Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology that improves fuel efficiency.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the XL6 at a base price of Rs 9.94 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 11.73 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The MPV puts up against the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, while also gives competition to the more premium Toyota Innova Crysta.