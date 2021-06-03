328 HP Volkswagen ID.X Performance Concept Revealed; 0-100 In 5.3 S

Volkswagen ID.X is equipped with an 82 kWh battery pack and it generates 328 hp; gets lighter chassis and performance-based parts as well

In a rather unusual manner, Volkswagen Brand’s Chief Executive Officer, Ralf Brandstätter took to LinkedIn to unveil a new concept known as the ID.X. It is based on the well-received ID.3, which plays an integral role in the brand garnering volumes as part of its electric assault across many parts of the globe.

The Volkswagen ID.X has certainly been some time in the works as speculations surrounding the X moniker used for performance-based models have been there all along. It is essentially the performance version of the ID.3 hatchback and VW’s experimental development department has replaced the 62 kWh battery pack in favour of a larger 82 kWh unit.

Some performance-based components have also been introduced. Consequently, the Volkswagen ID.X produces a maximum power output of 328 horsepower, transferred to all four wheels as opposed to the two-wheel-driven Golf R. The exterior has also been enhanced and Brandstätter says the overall kerb weight has gone down by 200 kilograms.

The chassis has also been improved for greater responsiveness. In addition, improvements to the touchscreen infotainment system and other updates have been made. The Volkswagen ID.X can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds – making it three tenths faster than the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 and half a second slower than the Golf R.

The VW ID.X won’t enter the production lines though and even Brandstätter made it clear. Recently, the German manufacturer revealed the ID.4 GTX, the first model from the performance EV line and since the team “discovered the fun of developing high-performance electric cars”, the ID.X was created. The ID.4 GTX is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack.

It is capable of pushing out 295 horsepower and can do zero to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. It has a claimed driving range of 478 km in the WLTP cycle. It gets a secondary electric motor for better initial acceleration behaviour and overall traction. It will turn on if additional performance is required and can be active at all times in the ‘Traction’ drive mode.