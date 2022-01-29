32,000+ Units Of Mahindra Thar Sold In 2021 With 561% YoY Growth

Mahindra Thar posted a massive YoY sales growth of 561 per cent in 2021 as the second generation has been well received amongst customers

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second generation Thar in the domestic market in late 2020 and it has been well received amongst customers. The latest model has successfully transitioned itself into the lifestyle product as opposed to a bare basic off-roader its predecessor was with a better handling package, tarmac manoeuvres and a more feature-packed cabin.

The Thar is currently priced between Rs. lakh and Rs. lakh (ex-showroom) and more than 70,000 bookings have been recorded already. In the calendar year 2021, the Mahindra Thar registered a cumulative domestic tally of 32,139 unit sales as against 4,865 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive YoY sales growth of 561 per cent.

Along with the Mahindra XUV700, the second-gen Thar commands a high waiting period as some variants ask for customers to wait until a year. This is mainly due to the semiconductor issues hampering the production across the automotive industry and the situation is only expected to improve gradually.

The off-roader is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 150 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 130 PS and 300 Nm. Both are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with a 4WD system as standard.

The equipment list comprises LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, IP54 water and dust rated interior with washable footwells and water draining, a touchscreen infotainment system, height-adjustable driver seat, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, round AC vents, instrument cluster with digital MID, roof-mounted water-resistant speakers, power windows, cruise control, keyless entry, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and so on.

Mahindra is expected to launch the five-door version of the Thar sometime next year with a longer wheelbase and improved practicality. It could be offered in hard- and soft-top variants and the suspension will reportedly be tweaked for improved ride quality. It is also said to have lighter steering and the bodywork will be redesigned to accommodate the five doors.