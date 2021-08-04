3,001 Units Of Hyundai Alcazar Sold In India In July 2021

The newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar has been enjoying a decent success in India so far, and last month, the manufacturer sold 3,001 units of the SUV

Hyundai India has announced its sales figures for July 2021, and the carmaker registered impressive overall sales – 60,249 units – including both domestic dispatches and export figures. The recently launched Alcazar enjoyed a decent success as well, with the manufacturer managing to sell a total of 3,001 units of its newest SUV last month.

However, the Alcazar registered a minute sales decline of 3.29 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in July 2021, with its June 2021 sales figure standing at 3,103 units. There are no Year-on-Year (YoY) comparison figures to report, as this three-row Hyundai SUV was launched just this year.

In the Indian market, Hyundai Alcazar is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, capable of developing a peak power of 159 PS and a maximum torque of 191 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 mill, which belts out 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

On both the powerplants, buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The SUV is only offered in a front-wheel-drive layout, and it also gets driving modes (comfort, eco, sport) and traction control modes (snow, sand, mud), along with an electronic parking brake.

Other features on offer include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, ventilated front-row seats, cabin air purifier with AQI display, automatic climate control, cruise control, electrically operated ORVMs (auto-folding), front-row wireless charger, follow-me-home headlamps, cooled glovebox, power-adjustable driver seat, etc.

This three-row SUV is available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations, and the former gets a centre console in the second row, with a second wireless smartphone charger on offer. The prices of the Hyundai Alcazar currently range from Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market, and its closest rivals here include Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV500 (soon to be replaced by XUV700).