300 KMPH Jet-fueled Nissan Patrol SUVs Impounded For Street Racing In Dubai

According to reports, the cars were modified by an illegal garage, which used to offer special discounts to young street racers

Dubai is a place known for its riches, with streets full of sportscars and supercars. Of course, there have plenty of incidents when people have decided to urge their street racing fantasies, thus endangering the public. That said, there is one incident that was so bizarre, that even after almost eight years, it still piques our interest.

In a bizarre incident straight out of a high-octane Hollywood flick, two men were arrested in Dubai back in 2012, for driving two illegally-modified Nissan Patrol SUVs, which were running on jet fuel! According to reports, the engines were custom-built, and the SUVs were capable of speeds up to 350 kmph!

Sources claim that the police were monitoring their activities for a while before moving in for the arrest. The young men, both in their 20s at the time, had been racing on the streets of Dubai. The police had been cracking down heavily on street racers and illegal garages when these Nissan Patrols popped into their radar.

Sources also claim that the men tried to resist arrest quite strongly. They tried to outrun and outsmart the cops, who decided to give chase to the drivers. The men refused to slow down, except for speed breakers, and they even turned off the lights to reduce their chances of being spotted, posing a huge risk to the general public. Eventually, they were caught and booked for endangering lives of other road users.

It’s no secret that Dubai police has some of the fastest production cars in the world, including exotics like Ferraris, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, McLarens, Maseratis, Porsches, Paganis, etc. Sources don’t mention which cars gave chase although the fact that they managed to keep up with jet-fueled cars is an impressive feat in itself.

As for a stock Nissan Patrol, the 2020 model offers two engine options – a 4.0-litre V6 and a 5.6-litre V8. The former generates a max power and peak torque of 275 hp and 394 Nm, respectively, while the latter produces 400 hp and 560 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed auto, a 7-speed auto, and a 6-speed manual gearbox.