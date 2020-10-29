30 Units Of Maruti Baleno Sold Every Hour Since Launch In 2015

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered with 1.2-litre DualJet SHVS petrol and tried-and-tested 1.2-litre gasoline unit

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the Baleno B2 segment hatchback in the domestic market towards the closure of October 2015. It has definitely become one of the most successful products for the largest carmaker in the country in recent years and it has been regularly topping its segment’s sales charts over its rivals.

The Baleno has become the most popular model sold from Nexa premium dealerships. It has played a significant role in Nexa post good retail numbers over the years. The Baleno competes against Hyundai Elite i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The hatchback is underpinned by the lightweight fifth generation Heartect architecture.

The same platform can also be found in the recent crop of Maruti Suzuki models. It has been just over half a decade since the Baleno made its market debut and the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has announced that it has become the fastest hatchback in the country to reach eight lakh cumulative sales milestone in India.

The Baleno is also exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Southeast Asia. The Baleno has reached the eight lakh sales milestone in just around 59 months. The five-seater comes loaded with features such as a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

The Baleno is retailed through 377 Nexa outlets across 200 cities and when we further assess, 30 units of the hatch are sold every year since 2015. It is priced from Rs. 5.70 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.03 lakh for the range-topping CVT trim (ex-showroom). The 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet petrol works in tandem with SHVS technology for the betterment of fuel economy.

It generates 89 bhp maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The regular 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit kicks out 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The former is mated to a five-speed manual while the latter comes with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.