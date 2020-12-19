30 Cars Launching In 2021 – Ford Ranger Raptor To Tata Gravitas

While a host of new cars are expected to be launched in the Indian market next year, at least thirty have been confirmed, and we bring you a list comprising of them all

Apart from the unprecedent economic downturn in the second and third quarter, 2020 was a great year for the Indian automotive industry. The year commenced with the Auto Expo in February, followed by a host of big launches that overshadowed an otherwise dull period. Manufacturers continued to introduce new cars over the year, and the festive season also saw a host of big car launches from different manufacturers.

Well, the next year is expected to be as fruitful for the automotive industry as 2020 too. That being said, we have put together a list of the 30 cars that are set to be launched in the country next year, take a look –

Car Expected specs Expected base price (ex-showroom) New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 0.8L Petrol | 48 PS | 69 Nm Rs 3 lakh Toyota Fortuner facelift 2.7L Petrol | 166 PS | 245 Nm

2.8L Diesel | 204 PS | 500 Nm Rs 29 lakh Tata Gravitas 2.0L Diesel | 170 PS | 350 Nm Rs 15 lakh Tata HBX 1.2L Petrol | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5 lakh Renault Kiger 1.0L Petrol l 72 PS | 96 Nm

1.0L Petrol | 100 PS | 152 – 160 Nm Rs 5 lakh New-gen Mahindra Scorpio 2.2L Diesel | 160 PS | 350 Nm

2.0L Petrol | 190 PS | 380 Nm Rs 12 lakh New-gen Mahindra XUV500 2.0L Petrol | 190 PS | 380 Nm

2.2L Diesel | 180 PS | 380 Nm Rs 14 lakh Volvo S60 2.0L Petrol | 190 PS | 300 Nm Rs 45 lakh New-gen Skoda Octavia 2.0L Petrol | 190 PS | 320 Nm Rs 18 lakh Skoda Vision IN 1.0L Petrol | 110 PS | 175 Nm

1.5L Petrol | 150 PS | 250 Nm Rs 10 lakh New-gen Skoda Rapid 1.0L Petrol | 110 PS | 175 Nm Rs 9 lakh New-gen Volkswagen Vento 1.0L Petrol | 110 PS | 175 Nm Rs 9 lakh Citroen C5 Aircross 2.0L Diesel | 176 PS | 400 Nm Rs 25 lakh MG ZS Petrol 1.5L Petrol | 120 PS | 150 Nm

1.3L Petrol | 163 PS | 230 Nm Rs 11 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Expected range – 200 km Rs 8 lakh Hyundai Creta 7-seater 1.5L Petrol | 115 PS | 144 Nm

1.5L Diesel | 115 PS | 250 Nm

1.4L Petrol | 140 PS | 242 Nm Rs 12 lakh Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0L Petrol | 213 PS | 500 Nm Rs 65 lakh Isuzu V-Cross 3.0L Diesel | 190 PS | 400 Nm Rs 18 lakh Hyundai AX 1.0L Petrol | 69 PS | 99 Nm Rs 5 lakh Mahindra TUV300 facelift 1.5L Diesel | 100 PS | 240 Nm Rs 8 lakh Toyota-badged Ertiga 1.5L Petrol | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 7.8 lakh Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L Petrol | 110 PS | 175 Nm

1.5L Petrol | 150 PS | 250 Nm Rs 10 lakh Jeep Compass facelift 2.0L Diesel | 173 PS | 350 Nm

1.4L Petrol | 162 PS | 250 Nm Rs 17 lakh New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio 1.0L Petrol | 67 PS | 90 Nm Rs 4.5 lakh Tata Altroz EV Expected range – 300 km Rs 10 lakh New-gen Force Gurkha 2.6L Diesel | 90 PS | 280 Nm Rs 9.5 lakh New-gen Volkswagen Passat 2.0L Petrol | 190 PS | 320 Nm Rs 34 lakh Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift 1.2L Petrol | 90 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.5 lakh Mahindra XUV300 Electric Expected range – 350 km Rs 14 lakh

Talking about entry-level cars, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch new-gen models for the Alto, as well as the Celerio, while Hyundai is working on the AX micro SUV, and Tata on the production-ready version of the HBX micro SUV concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

Maruti Suzuki is also set to update the Swift, which will receive a mid-life facelift soon. The facelift will bring along a new 1.2L petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, also seen on the Dzire. Apart from that, a new entrant will also join the sub-4m SUV space soon, i.e. the Renault Kiger, which will share its underpinnings with the recently launched Nissan Magnite.

The mid-size SUV segment will also see a range of new additions in the form of the new-gen versions of the production-ready version of the Skoda Vision IN, as well as its cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun, among others. Apart from these two SUVs, the Volkswagen group is also working on launching new-gen models for the Vento and Rapid next year.

A range of new Mahindra cars are set to be launched next year, including the next-gen XUV500, next-gen Scorpio, as well as the TUV300 facelift. Other upcoming SUVs under Rs 20 lakh include the petrol-powered version of the MG ZS, BS6 Force Gurkha as well as the Jeep Compass facelift.

That being said, the Jeep Compass will soon receive a new rival in the form of the Citroen C5 Aircross. Originally planned to be launched this year, the brand’s entry in India got delayed, and is now set to debut next year. A range of new 7-seat cars are also planned to be launched in the country next year, which include a Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Fortuner facelift, Hyundai Alcazar (7-seat Creta) and its direct rival, the Tata Gravitas.

Apart from that, the D-sedan segment will witness the revival of the Skoda Octavia in the country, in an all-new fourth-gen avatar next year. Two new pickup trucks are also India-bound. The globally available new-gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is expected to be launched in India soon. However, the other pickup isn’t anywhere close.

Ford confirmed its plans of bringing limited units of its performance-oriented pickup Ranger Raptor to India next year as a CBU, and the pickup truck is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). Even when the demand for high-riding vehicles continues to rise, manufacturers are still counting on premium and luxurious sedans.

Hence, the Volkswagen Passat and the Volvo S60 are set to make a return in the Indian market, in all-new avatars of course. That being said, the shift from ICE engines to electric motors is also on the rise, and at least three new EVs are set for a launch in 2021, i.e. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV, Tata Altroz EV and the Mahindra XUV300 Electric.