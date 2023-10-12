3 Upcoming XUV700 Rivalling SUVs In India – Maruti To Tata

Here we have explained about the three seven-seater SUVs that will arrive to compete with the likes of Mahindra XUV700 in India

The seven-seater SUV segment has witnessed plenty of takers in recent years and automakers are vying for the spotlight due to its high popularity. Here we have explained about the three three-row SUVs that will arrive to take on the likes of Mahindra XUV700.

1. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The seven-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to launch towards the end of next year or in 2025. Since its debut last year, the midsize SUV has been well received by customers as it is a regular feature in the top three in terms of sales every month. The upcoming three-row variant could get minor exterior and interior changes.

It will likely compete against Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, seven-seater Citroen C3 Aircross and others. It could feature the familiar 1.5L mild hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines found in its five-seater sibling. Whether a seven-seater Hyryder will be out or not remains sceptical as Toyota is working on a different three-row SUV.

2. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

The global Toyota Corolla Cross will likely be modified for use as a seven-seater in India. It will reportedly be produced at a new TKM plant in Karnataka in early 2026. Since the Corolla Cross has a lot in common with the Innova Hycross including the platform, we can expect both models to share bits and bobs. It may as well use the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine found in the MPV to rival the top-spec variants of the Mahindra XUV700 and the likes.

3. Tata Safari Facelift:

The bookings for the Tata Safari facelift are open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 and it will be launched alongside its facelifted Harrier sibling soon in India. Taking plenty of design inspiration from the Harrier EV concept, the revised Safari gains a thoroughly updated front fascia and rear end along with a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

In addition, the interior has received a slew of new features and technologies but the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine continues and it develops 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.