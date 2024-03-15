3 Upcoming Under Rs. 10 Lakh Compact SUVs In India

Here we detail the three upcoming compact SUVs slated for launch next year from brands like Hyundai, Kia and Skoda

The compact SUV segment in the Indian automotive market remains fiercely contested, showing no signs of slowing down. In response, carmakers are gearing up to introduce new models such as the XUV300 facelift and others this year. Looking ahead to 2025, Hyundai, Kia, and Skoda are preparing to launch new sub-four-metre SUVs, which we have outlined below:

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

Skoda has officially announced that its entry-level compact SUV for the Indian market is scheduled for launch around March 2025. Underpinned by the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform, it will share many similarities with the Kushaq midsize SUV. Powering this SUV will be a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

2. Next-Gen Hyundai Venue:

Next year will mark the debut of the second generation Hyundai Venue, serving as the inaugural product manufactured at the Talegaon plant acquired from General Motors. The 2025 Hyundai Venue is slated to be positioned above the Exter micro SUV. Expect a plethora of updates both inside and out.

The current Venue has garnered praise from customers, and it is expected that the upcoming model will elevate the standards further with a more premium and feature-rich cabin while maintaining the existing engine lineup. It will continue to rival Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Triber and so on in the highly competitive segment.

3. Kia Clavis (AY):

Kia is developing a new SUV, internally referred to as the AY, for the international and domestic markets. It will feature rugged styling cues, positioning itself as a lifestyle-oriented vehicle. It is not expected to have top-notch off-road capabilities as it won’t have a dedicated 4WD configuration.

The upcoming Kia AY is expected to be named the Clavis and may make its global debut later this year before arriving in Indian showrooms in early 2025. Anticipated variants include IC-engined, hybrid, and electric versions. The five-seater has already been spotted undergoing testing in India as well as Korea.