3 Upcoming Under Rs. 10 Lakh Cars From Tata Motors In 2025

Tata Motors is likely to strengthen its position in the entry-level segments by refreshing all three of its budget cars this year

India’s leading safety-focused carmaker Tata Motors has majorly been focusing on premium cars recently. In 2025, the company is likely to renew its budget cars to solidify its position in the entry-level segments. The company is expected to launch as many as three new cars priced from INR 6-11 lakh (ex-showroom) this year.

1. New Tata Punch

The Tata Punch, one of the best-selling cars in India, may receive a facelift this year. The micro-SUV will likely get a refreshed design with certain cues borrowed from the Tata Punch.ev. The updated model may feature edgier LED DRLs with welcome animation and vertically laid LED projector headlamps for a more intense and sophisticated appearance. A restyled upper grille and a revised lower grille with a new pattern that gives the car a more aggressive look are also expected.

Inside, the dashboard, colour scheme, upholstery, and trim are expected to carry a new look. Tata Motors will likely make the Punch more appealing to tech-savvy customers by introducing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto compatibility. No mechanical changes are expected, so the 1.2-litre petrol and petrol-CNG engine and the 5-speed manual and automated manual transmission options should continue.

2. New Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago will likely receive its second facelift next year to stay fresh on the market for a few more years. Tata Motors may not roll out any sheet metal changes, keeping the costs in check. On the outside, we expect new bumpers, tweaked headlights and tail lights, and fresh alloy wheels.

Updates on the inside may include USB Type-C ports, a new touchscreen infotainment system larger than the current model’s 7-inch unit, and a new colour scheme. The company will likely offer the same 1.2-litre petrol and petrol-CNG engines and 5-speed manual and automated manual transmissions as the current model.

3. New Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor may also get a second round of comprehensive updates next year. The exterior of the updated sedan should be similar to the new Tata Tiago, featuring redesigned bumpers, revised headlights and tail lights, and new alloy wheels. Similarly, interior revisions may include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, USB Type-C ports, and a new colour scheme. Tata Motors may carry over the 1.2-litre petrol and petrol-CNG engines and 5-speed manual and automated manual transmissions from the existing hatchback without any changes.