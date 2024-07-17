3 Upcoming Under 10 Lakh SUVs From Hyundai In India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) seems poised to launch a host of new SUVs within the next two to three years. The list includes the second-generation Venue, an all-new electric micro SUV and a new compact SUV based on the global Bayon. Here we have explained about all of them:

1. New Hyundai Venue:

The second-gen Hyundai Venue is reportedly in the works and expected to debut sometime in 2025. While it is already known for its extensive list of features, significant updates to both the exterior and interior are expected. However, the powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged as the 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.0L turbo petrol engines may continue with manual and automatic transmission choices.

2. Hyundai Inster:

The Hyundai Inster EV is set to debut in India in 2026, positioning itself as a direct competitor to the Tata Punch EV. The electric micro SUV, which boasts a driving range of up to 355 km according to WLTP standards for global markets, is sold with fast charging and bi-directional charging functionalities. It also comes with advanced driver assistance systems and other premium technologies.

The features of the Hyundai Inster include a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. It also has a wireless charging pad, pixel-themed graphics on the steering wheel, and customizable upper door trim garnishes. Options include heated front seats, heated steering wheel and 50:50 split second-row seats 50/50 with sliding and reclining capabilities.

3. Hyundai Bayon:

Hyundai is preparing to expand its SUV range in India with the introduction of a new crossover based on the Bayon, which is sold internationally. Codenamed Bc4i, this SUV is being developed on the i20’s platform and is said to launch in FY27. It will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and a host of other compact SUVs.

It will be positioned above the Venue and below the Creta and will likely be packed with features while sharing the engine lineup with the former.