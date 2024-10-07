3 Upcoming Under 10 Lakh Cars Soon – Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Honda

Here are details on the 3 upcoming cars expected to launch soon in India for under Rs. 10 lakh from Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Honda

Capitalising on the festive season excitement, automakers continue to introduce new models during this period, and 2024 follows the same trend. Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Honda are preparing to launch their latest compact vehicles, further energising the Indian car market.

These upcoming releases are expected to attract significant consumer attention as they will be priced in a competitive manner. These models will target high volume sales as we have brought you a rundown of new iterations of two popular sedans and a brand new electric compact SUV. Here are the key details:

1. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to arrive at dealerships in the coming weeks with its launch scheduled for November 4. The compact sedan will feature a completely revamped exterior and interior, sharing many elements with the latest Swift, including its equipment list and powertrain options.

It will be powered by a 1.2L Z-series petrol engine, with both manual and AMT transmission choices available. Additionally, a CNG version will be offered, providing more fuel-efficient options for customers.

2. New Gen Honda Amaze:

Before the end of this calendar year, Honda is preparing to launch the new generation Amaze in India. Similar to its main rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the upcoming Amaze will receive multiple updates to its exterior and interior design. However, the current engine and gearbox options are likely to be carried over from the existing model. The equipment list will be more advanced as well and new safety technologies will also be presented.

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

Mahindra is preparing to introduce the electric version of the XUV 3XO by the end of this year. The XUV 3XO EV is likely to feature the smaller battery pack found in the XUV 400, delivering a claimed range of over 400 km on a single charge. Competing with the Tata Punch EV and entry-level Nexon EV variants, it could be launched at a price starting of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) or slightly higher.