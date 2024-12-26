3 Upcoming Triumph Bikes In India In 2025-26 – Key Details

Triumph is working on several 400cc motorcycles for the Indian market, which will be launched next year in a phase-wise manner

Triumph India is working on multiple new motorcycles which are expected to launch in the country in 2025. The British brand is expected to launch at least three new bikes in the Indian market. It recently launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 in India at a sticker price of Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In this piece, we will talk about the upcoming triumph bikes in India.

1. Triumph Scrambler T4

Triumph will introduce a low-cost variant of the Scrambler 400X in the form of the Scrambler T4 in the Indian market. The motorcycle has already been spotted multiple times without any camouflage, revealing the overall design and features. Just so you know, the company has already launched a budget-friendly variant of the Speed 400, named as Speed T4, at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Going by the spy pics, the stripped-down Scrambler T4 variant will lose out on multiple premium features which we see on the Scrambler 400X. The USD front forks will not be offered in golden colour while the split seat setup will be replaced with a conventional single-piece bench seat. The knuckle guards, brace pads and fuel tank rubber pads will also not make it to the feature list. Mechanically, it will get the same 398cc engine as the Scrambler 400X, albeit with slightly less power and torque.

2. Triumph Thruxton 400

The British brand is also planning to launch a cafe-racer model with semi-fairing in the 400cc segment in the Indian market. The motorcycle in question here, the Thruxton 400, has been spotted undisguised in India ahead of its official debut. Based on the Speed 400, the Triumph Thruxton 400 is hugely inspired by the bigger Thruxton 1200 cafe-racer. The spy shots suggest that the upcoming Thruxton 400 will borrow several elements from the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

It will be packed with the same 398cc petrol engine which does duties to the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The power output and torque performance will likely be identical at 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm. Some of the significant features of the Thruxton 400 include a clip-on handlebar, single-piece seat, and sculpted fuel tank. However, to distinguish itself from the Speed 400, it will boast a newly designed rear profile with a traditional tail-lamp cluster and grab handle.

3. Triumph Adventure Bike

Since the Bajaj-Triumph alliance is pushing aggressively for new motorcycles in the 300-500cc segment, it is speculated that an ADV bike could also be under development. The Speed platform has already spawned three models namely Speed 400, Scrambler 400X and Speed T4, while another one, christened as Scrambler T4, has also been spotted in production-ready form.

The Adventure motorcycle segment late has been gaining immense popularity in India with heavyweights like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure and the upcoming TVS Apache RTX 310. The rendered images reveal that the Triumph Adventure 400 could take styling cues from the Tiger Sport 660 while based on the 400cc platform of the Speed 400. Needless to mention, it will carry the same 398cc engine with similar power and torque.