3 Upcoming Tata Nexon Rivals Within The Next 12-15 Months

From Skoda’s entry into the compact SUV segment, to next-gen Venue, and Kia’s Syros, here’s all you need to know about upcoming Tata Nexon rivals

The compact SUV segment in India is currently highly competitive, with models like Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, Maruti Brezza, and others leading the way. The upcoming launches from Skoda, Hyundai, and Kia are expected to intensify this competition further, offering buyers more choices.

1. Skoda Compact SUV

Skoda has teased the launch of its long-awaited compact SUV in India, scheduled for March 2025. Built on the localized MQB A0 IN platform and sharing components with the Kushaq, this sub-four-metre SUV will feature a shortened wheelbase to fit the sub-4m segment. Its design is expected to mirror Skoda’s signature style with a split headlamp setup, slated grille, and clean lines, resembling a smaller Kushaq.

Powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from the VW group as seen on the Slavia and the Kushaq, the SUV will deliver 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. Buyers will be able to choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. this engine, known for its responsiveness and fuel efficiency, will be the only option available.

The interior will mostly resemble the Kushaq’s but with added features such as a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite, having similar equipment from competitors like the Nexon and Sonet. It is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with models like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon. The name has not been finalized yet, but it will follow the global scheme and will be one of the following: Kylaq, Kymaq, Kwiq, Kariq, Kyroq, Kosmiq, Kaiq, Kayaq, Kliq, or Karmiq.

2. New Gen Hyundai Venue

The upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue, codenamed Q2Xi, is expected to bring substantial improvements over its predecessor. It will likely be based on the current-gen Venue’s platform but it might address the current space limitation. Design cues may resemble the Palisade and Creta facelift, reflecting Hyundai’s latest design language.

Speculations suggest it will retain current engine options: 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel, with transmission choices including MT, iMT, CVT, and DCT. Currently, the new Venue is set for a 2025 launch, and it will be manufactured at Hyundai’s Talegaon plant acquired from GM in 2023. Pricing may start around Rs 10 lakh and go up to Rs 15 lakh.

3. Kia Syros

Kia is expanding its lineup in India with the upcoming Syros SUV, expected to be priced around Rs 11 lakh. Positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, it was previously known as Clavis but will now likely be called Syros after Kia secured the trademark. Clavis name might be reserved for the EV version of the Syros.

The Syros will come in both petrol and electric versions, with a potential hybrid model in the future. It features a unique design with boxy shapes and modern LED lights, including vertical LED daytime running lights and LED headlamps. The petrol Syros could launch in Q1 of 2025, followed by the electric version in Q3-2025.