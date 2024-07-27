3 Upcoming SUV Launches In August: Key Dates to Note

August is shaping up to be a noteworthy month for SUV enthusiasts, with three new models set to debut. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect

The SUV market has seen impressive growth recently, now capturing 52% of the total vehicle market in H1 2024. Indian buyers appreciate SUVs for their high ground clearance, ruggedness, and practicality. With three new models launching in August, there will be even more options to choose from in this popular segment.

1. Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV

Citroen’s Basalt Coupe SUV is scheduled for launch on August 2, 2024. Based on the C3 Aircross, the Basalt features a modern design with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a textured dashboard. It also includes practical elements such as armrests with cupholders and phone holders for rear passengers.

On the exterior, a sloping coupe-styled roofline will be the highlight making it the first mass-market SUV Coupe upon launch. Under the hood, it will be equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, producing 115 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, available with a 6-speed manual or automatic torque converter transmission. Pricing details will be announced shortly after the launch. The Basalt will compete with models like the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun and is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 10 lakhs (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV will be introduced on August 7, 2024. Built on Tata’s Acti.ev platform, this electric SUV coupe is expected to offer a range of up to 600 km. It features a sloping roofline, connected lighting, flush door handles, and a closed grille unique to the EV variant.

Inside, the Curvv EV will come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It will also include safety features such as six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS, which includes lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

While details on the battery pack and charging specifications are still pending, the Curvv EV is expected to offer options for DC fast charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities. The starting price is projected to be around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), with the ICE version anticipated later this year. The Curvv EV will compete with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Creta EV.

3. Mahindra Thar ROXX

The long-awaited 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar, known as the Thar ROXX, is set to launch on August 15, 2024. This model extends the wheelbase of the original Thar to improve interior space and accessibility. It will be available with a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The Thar ROXX will feature a dual-tone black-brown interior, spacious rear seats, increased boot space, and new features such as a large touchscreen, premium sound system, 360-degree camera, ADAS, and keyless entry. Pricing is expected to range from ₹16 lakh to ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom).