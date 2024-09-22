3 Upcoming Skoda EVs In India You Should Know About

Skoda is set to debut a new range of electric vehicles in the Indian market; To launch in a phased manner starting next year

Skoda Auto will kick start its electric vehicle streak in the Indian market next year i.e. 2025 and will be targeting the premium end of the segment. As per the latest media reports, the Czech carmaker is preparing to launch 2 new electric cars in India i.e. Enyaq EV and Elroq EV. In addition to this, the Skoda Epiq EV, showcased in the concept form earlier this year, is also on the cards for domestic launch.

1. Skoda Enyaq EV

The first electric car for Skoda in the Indian market will go on sale next year. Initially, the Enyaq EV will be sold in India via the CBU route and it will rival the likes of Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6 as well as Volvo XC40 Recharge in the country.

Based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB-born-electric platform, the EV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. In terms of powertrain, we expect to get the top-spec 80x version in the domestic market with a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge.

Also Read: Upcoming Skoda Kylaq Caught Testing Again, Now Reveals Sunroof

2. Skoda Elroq EV

Set for a global debut on October 1, the Elroq will be the Skoda’s first-ever compact electric SUV. The electric SUV will use the brand’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design direction with a new Tech-Deck face and LED Matrix headlights. Inside the cabin, it will feature a 13-inch infotainment system and a 5-inch digital cockpit paired with a head-up display.

Internationally, the Elroq will be sold in 3 variants i.e. 50, 60 and 85. All the variants will come with a rear-wheel-drive configuration and the top-spec Elroq will feature a 82 kWh battery pack paired with a 286 bhp electric motor.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launch Timeline Revealed – More New Details

3. Skoda Epiq EV

The Skoda Epiq EV will make its global debut next year in its final production guise. It will be positioned as an entry point into the Skoda’s electric vehicle range. Measuring 4.1 metres in length, the electric car will be underpinned by an entry-level version of the brand’s born-electric MEB platform specially developed for front wheel drive EVs.

The Czech carmaker could bring a low-cost version of the Epiq EV to India sometime in the year 2026. Once launched, the Epiq EV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV, MG Windsor EV and upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX amongst others.