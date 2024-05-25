3 Upcoming Skoda Cars In India – 2 SUVs & 1 Sedan

Skoda will soon debut in two new segments in the Indian market with the launch of a sub-4-meter compact SUV and an all-electric premium SUV

Skoda Auto India has been doing consistently well in terms of sales figures with its India 2.0 program cars which include the Kushaq and Slavia. Keeping up with the trend, the Czech carmaker is gearing up to launch multiple new cars in the Indian market which includes a new sub-4-meter SUV, an all-electric premium SUV and a new generation model of the Octavia. So, let’s have a look at the 3 upcoming Skoda Cars in India.

1. Skoda Compact SUV

Spotted testing a few times on the Indian roads, the Skoda compact SUV is due for a launch in March 2025. The spy shots highlighted the design of the SUV which includes an inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, a split headlamp setup, a subtle roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp and overall, it seems to share a lot with the Kushaq.

Based on the familiar MQB A0 IN platform, it will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine putting out 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Skoda will offer a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options with its new compact SUV.

2. Skoda Enyaq iV

The first electric car for Skoda in the Indian market will go on sale in the second half of 2024. Initially, the EV will be sold in India via the CBU route and it will rival the likes of Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6 as well as Volvo XC40 Recharge in the country.

Based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB born-electric platform, the test mule of the Enyaq iV has already been spotted on Indian roads. In terms of powertrain, we expect to get the top-spec 80x version in the domestic market with a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge.

3. New Skoda Octavia

The latest generation of the Skoda Octavia got a mid-life facelift update in February this year for the international markets. While the exact India launch timeline of the new Octavia is not confirmed, rumours suggest that the Czech carmaker could bring the sporty Octavia RS-iV to the Indian market. Based on the latest fourth-gen Octavia, the performance-oriented RS-iV version will be sold in India via the CBU route. The sedan will be powered by a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a 116 bhp electric motor, producing a combined power output of 245 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque.