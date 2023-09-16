3 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes Likely Debuting In The Coming Months

Discover everything worth knowing about Royal Enfield’s upcoming bikes – Classic 350 Bobber, Himalayan 450, and Scram 650

Royal Enfield, the iconic Indian motorcycle manufacturer, has some exciting surprises in store for motorcycle enthusiasts. With a legacy spanning decades, Royal Enfield continues to captivate riders with its classic charm and modern innovations. Keep an eye out for these bikes as they make their way onto the roads and into the hearts of motorcycling enthusiasts.

Here are three upcoming Royal Enfield bikes that are likely to make their debut in the coming months, likely at EICMA 2023, promising to rev up the roads and capture the hearts of riders worldwide:

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber

The Classic 350 Bobber is undergoing vigorous road testing, and its spy shots are creating a buzz on the internet! Based on the Classic 350, it features a few design distinctions that set it apart. With features like a raised ape-hanger handlebar, a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a dual split floating seat, and distinctive front set foot pegs, this bike exudes a sense of timeless style.

Under the hood, it carries the reliable 349cc J-series single-cylinder engine, which belts out 20 bhp, promising a smooth and powerful ride. The Classic 350 Bobber is expected to grace Indian roads by the end of the year, offering riders a blend of classic aesthetics and modern performance.

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is set to redefine the adventure motorcycle segment. The most striking change in the Himalayan 450 over the current Himalayan 411 is its fully digital instrument cluster, marking a significant departure for Royal Enfield. From turn-by-turn navigation to essential ride data, this high-tech addition promises to enhance the riding experience.

Powering the Himalayan 450 will be a new 450cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering around 40 bhp, ensuring that this adventure machine packs a punch. The Himalayan 450 is expected to offer competitive pricing, making it a strong contender in its segment. It will be launched in early November.

3. Royal Enfield Scram 650

The Scrambler 650 is another exciting addition to Royal Enfield’s lineup, expected to hit the market in early 2024. Sharing its platform with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650, the Scrambler 650 will be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine, producing 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque.

Spy shots show that the motorbike gets a circular headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, flat seat, a two-in-one exhaust, and eye-catching wire-spoke wheels with dual-purpose tires, giving it a distinctive scrambler identity.