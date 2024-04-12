3 Upcoming MPVs In 2024-25 In India – Launch & Price Details

In the list of upcoming electric MPVs in 2024-25, we have explained about models from Kia and MG as the former will bring in two MPVs and the latter one

The MPV segment is set to experience a surge in activity over the coming years, with manufacturers preparing to introduce new models in both conventional Internal Combustion Engine and Electric Vehicle categories. Here, we provide a summary of the upcoming MPVs slated for release in 2024-25 from Kia and MG:

1. MG Electric MPV:

In a recent development, MG unveiled its joint venture (JV) with JSW Group and affirmed the launch of two new models within this calendar year. Looking ahead, MG has ambitious plans to introduce one new car every three to six months starting from 2025, with a strong emphasis on its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).

Currently, the focus is on expanding its EV lineup by adding two new models based on the E260 EV architecture. Among these, an SUV and a compact MPV are in development, with the latter drawing inspiration from the Wuling Cloud EV which has a range of over 500 km. The Cloud EV has already been spotted testing in India and could be priced over Rs. 15 lakh.

2. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth-generation global Carnival received a facelift late last year. The Carnival was only sold in its third-gen in India and the arrival of an all-new model marks a significant push from the brand to bring in a more premium MPV. Compared to the model on sale in India, it will receive a plethora of updates inside and out. The 2.2L diesel mill could be retained and the MPV could cost well over Rs. 35 lakh.

3. Kia Electric RV (Carens EV):

In early 2023, Kia India unveiled its intentions to invest approximately Rs. 2,000 crore towards its electric vehicle (EV) operations, concurrently confirming the introduction of an electric RV by 2025. Although there have been limited updates since the initial announcement, expectations suggest that the electric RV will be based on the Carens ICE.

Additionally, Kia is in the process of launching the Clavis compact SUV in early 2025 in its ICE and EV guises, following the debut of the EV9 flagship e-SUV and the new-gen Carnival this year. Expect the starting price of the Carens EV to be more than Rs. 15 lakh.