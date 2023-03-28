3 Upcoming Midsize SUVs This Year – Honda, Kia, Citroen

Honda will host the global debut of an all-new midsize SUV by mid-2023 and it will go on sale around the festive season in India

The midsize SUV segment will be subjected to plenty of action in the coming months as new models from Honda, Kia and Citroen are expected to arrive sooner rather than later.

1. Honda Midsize SUV:

By the middle of this calendar year, Honda will host the global debut of an all-new midsize SUV and it will go on sale around this festive season in India. It will sit on the same platform as the fifth generation City and will derive power from a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine. It will draw design cues from the global crop of Honda SUVs.

The five-seater will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment just as the other two upcoming models listed below. The Honda midsize SUV will likely boast a new electronic architecture and the strong hybrid variant could join the lineup later.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift:

In mid-2023, Kia is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Seltos and it has already been caught testing in India. It will get a revised front fascia comprising a new grille while the alloy wheels will also be brand new. The rear will gain its share of updates as well. The cabin will come with new features and technologies including ADAS.

The 2023 Kia Seltos will be powered by a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine developing around 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The new 1.5L turbocharged petrol mill will kick out 160 PS and 253 Nm, and it could be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The upcoming Citroen midsize SUV could be dubbed the C3 Aircross and as the name suggests it will be based on the C3 compact hatchback. It will draw design cues from the C3 but will have a more upmarket look inside and out. It will be equipped with a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine pumping out 110 PS. The cabin will feature more equipment and advanced technologies compared to the budget-friendly C3. It could be sold in five- and seven-seater configurations.