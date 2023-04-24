3 Upcoming Midsize SUVs Over The Next 3-4 Months In India

Kia, Honda and Citroen will launch new midsize SUVs over the next three to four months in India and check out all the key details below

Over the next three to four months, the Indian midsize SUV market is expected to see the debut and launch of as many as three all-new products. Here we have covered all of them for you:

1. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen will host the global debut of an all-new midsize SUV on April 27 and it will be based on the C3 compact hatchback. Christened the C3 Aircross, the first teaser of the SUV was released only a few days ago and it will be underpinned by the same CMP platform as the C3. More interestingly, the platform can also adopt electrification.

The Citroen C3 Aircross will reportedly be sold in both five- and seven-seater layouts but initially, the possibilities of only the five-seater being made available are high. It will be equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. It will be more market than the regular C3 inside and out and the features list will be more advanced.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted iteration of the Kia Seltos is expected to hit the market by the middle of this calendar year with a slew of changes on the exterior as well as the interior. The upcoming Kia Seltos will have a thoroughly redesigned front fascia boasting a new grille, headlamps and bumper section while the alloy wheels will also be brand new.

The interior will gain a set of new features and the rear will come with updated tail lamps and bumper amongst other visual changes. The South Korean auto major will introduce the 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing around 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The same unit can already be found in the Verna and Alcazar.

3. Honda Midsize SUV:

Honda Cars India currently sells the Amaze and City sedans only in the domestic market following the implementation of BSVI stage 2 emission norms this month. The Japanese manufacturer is planning to launch a new midsize SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

It will sit on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and will use a 1.5L NA petrol engine generating 121 PS. The 1.5L strong hybrid petrol mill is expected to join the lineup later.