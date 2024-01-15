3 Upcoming Micro SUVs In India You Should Know – Maruti To Tata

Here we have explained about the 3 upcoming micro SUVs in India from the top three brands: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata

The micro SUV segment hosts two models currently and both have been well received by customers. The Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are garnering impressive sales numbers and the former will get an electric variant soon. The largest car producer in the country, Maruti Suzuki, will introduce an all-new IC-engined micro SUV in the near future as well to spice up the competition. Read on to know more:

1. Hyundai Exter EV:

In the global markets, Hyundai has already been caught testing the Exter EV and it will more likely make its global debut in the near future. Reports indicate that the electrified Creta will arrive later this year in India with a battery pack sourced from LG Chem.

2. Tata Punch EV:

On January 17, Tata Motors will officially launch the electric version of the Punch and its bookings are already open. The Tata Punch EV is the first model underpinned by the acti.ev, the second generation EV platform, and also features a frunk. It takes plenty of inspiration from the Nexon EV inside and out and the starting price could be around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Punch EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the brand’s lineup and will feature two battery packs. The claimed driving range could go all the way up to 400 km on a single charge. The equipment list will boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, touch-based climate controls, and much more.

3. Maruti Suzuki Y43 Micro SUV:

By 2026-27, Maruti Suzuki will bring in a micro SUV to compete with Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Codenamed Y43, the five-seater will be powered by the upcoming 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine that will debut in the next-gen Swift and Dzire.

Both manual and automatic transmission options may be available. Given the abundance of features in the Punch and Exter, the Maruti Suzuki Y43 will likely get a large touchscreen, a flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a comprehensive safety package with six airbags.